Hundreds of accidents reported across Mid-Michigan over the weekend

Saginaw, Genesee, and Bay Counties, there were a total of 362 reported over the past weekend.

Saginaw Central Dispatch recorded 164 accidents from Saturday, Dec. 9 midnight through about noon Sunday, Dec. 10.

Genesee County Central Dispatch reported from midnight Saturday, Dec. 9 to noon Sunday, Dec. 10 there were 132 accidents

Bay County Central Dispatch reported from midnight on Dec. 8 until about 4 p.m. on Dec. 10, Bay County there were 66 accidents.

From those accidents, most of them consisted of:

4 deer and car accidents

10 cars fallen into a ditch

7 hit-and-runs

5 unknown accidents

1 injury accident

20 property damage accidents

4 accidents in a median

2 vehicle rollovers

