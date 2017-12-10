Hundreds of accidents reported across Mid-Michigan over the week - WNEM TV 5

Hundreds of accidents reported across Mid-Michigan over the weekend

Posted: Updated:
Source: 9 & 10 News Source: 9 & 10 News
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Saginaw, Genesee, and Bay Counties, there were a total of 362 reported over the past weekend.

Saginaw Central Dispatch recorded 164 accidents from Saturday, Dec. 9 midnight through about noon Sunday, Dec. 10.

Genesee County Central Dispatch reported from midnight Saturday, Dec. 9 to noon Sunday, Dec. 10 there were 132 accidents

Bay County Central Dispatch reported from midnight on Dec. 8 until about 4 p.m. on Dec. 10, Bay County there were 66 accidents.

From those accidents, most of them consisted of:

  • 4 deer and car accidents
  • 10 cars fallen into a ditch
  • 7 hit-and-runs
  • 5 unknown accidents
  • 1 injury accident
  • 20 property damage accidents
  • 4 accidents in a median
  • 2 vehicle rollovers

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.