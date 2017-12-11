Mom's posts plea after grocery store body-shaming

A trip to the grocery store turned into humiliation for an Ohio mom.

Charli Stevens said a woman approached her and told her clothes "looked a little too small on her.”

Stevens said she was so shocked she stopped shopping, got in her car and cried.

She was embarrassed, but took it as an opportunity to teach her 5-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter.

Stevens told the website Today Parenting she actually lost 50 pounds in recent months. Stevens posted a picture of herself saying people need to start being nice to and have some respect.

