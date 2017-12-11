Community brings Halloween to Saginaw girl with brain tumor

The holiday season is here and there's no escaping the Christmas music and holiday spirit.

However, for one little girl, she missed out on a very important holiday just weeks ago – Halloween!

Trinity was diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year. It meant she missed out on one of the best parts of childhood – trick-or-treating.

Now, more than a month later, she's at least getting the treat.

Friends and family surprised Trinity Sunday by bringing Halloween to her and organizing a special day of trick-or-treating.

"She had so much fun. I mean I don't even think she cared that it's not actually Halloween it was just the idea that she got to go around and do it and have fun,” said Teresa Castillo, Trinity’s mom.

Trinity was even picked up by a limousine and then went door-to-door in her neighborhood asking for candy.

"It's just so hard to see her have to give up stuff that she enjoys so it's really amazing,” Castillo said.

Even though the fun had to be cut short thanks to the cold and snowy weather, Trinity had the time of her life.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.