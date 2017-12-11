Another round of snow Monday

After being taunted by lake-effect snow, folks around Mid-Michigan finally picked up some light snow over the weekend, enough to give many areas their first white coating of the season.

If that snow over the weekend wasn't enough, we have another opportunity for snow today, with additional accumulation expected today and tonight, hopefully providing some more insurance for a possible white Christmas.

Today & Tonight

While we are off to a dry start this morning, keep an eye out for slick areas on your morning commute as we had periods of snow and even freezing drizzle last evening. Many accidents were reported around the area, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to add a few extra minutes to that commute today.

Temperatures are generally in the teens and lower 20s this morning, but thankfully most areas are seeing light winds so the wind chill difference isn't making things much worse. However, still prepare for wind chills in the teens and lower 20s for much of the day, with highs only reaching the middle and upper 20s in most areas.

The morning commute should be dry, but light snow will be approaching our western areas around 9-10 AM this morning, spreading eastward late morning into early afternoon. Accumulations out of this round of snow, should remain on the lighter side.

Snow continues later on this evening, and it's in the evening hours of tonight where we may see a few heavier bands of snow. The best chances for the heavier bands will be near the I-69 corridor and areas to the south near M-59. If traveling this evening, allow plenty of time, especially in this region.

Snow persists through the overnight period, eventually winding down by the Tuesday morning commute. By Tuesday morning, accumulations in most areas will total around 1-3" of snow, but with some of those heavier bands possibly moving into the southern counties later tonight, we'll allow the possibility for some higher totals, and make the zone 1-4".

Overnight lows tonight will fall down into the teens, and winds will be taking a more northwesterly turn by Tuesday morning. There will likely be wind chills in the single numbers, possibly below zero in a few areas as we kick off the second day of the workweek.

Below, we have a more specific snowfall outlook. (Note: Not visible on the app).

