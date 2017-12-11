Vote could come soon in Mt. Pleasant zoning debate

A vote over a controversial zoning debate may be coming soon and it could have a big impact on students and residents in Mt. Pleasant.

The city is considering an ordinance that would shift some areas away from student housing and towards single family homes.

Under the proposal, each home would house a family or at the most “two non-related” people, targeting students with multiple roommates.

The plan would affect homes on University, Franklin and Lansing.

The area has 64 rental properties.

However, those existing student housing properties would only be affected in three instances - if the owner decides to change the living situation, if it goes unused for a full year, or if it gets damaged and has to be rebuilt as a single-family dwelling.

Supporters say the current ordinance is out of date and hasn't been revised since 1984.

