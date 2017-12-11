Bell ringer spreads holiday cheer with festive performance - WNEM TV 5

Bell ringer spreads holiday cheer with festive performance

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan bell ringer is spreading holiday cheer as his festive performances are going viral. 

The video posted to Facebook and YouTube shows Joseph J. Stricker of Saginaw jamming and dancing to songs like “Christmas in Hollis” and “Wobble” outside the Sam’s Club in Saginaw Township.

Stricker said this is his fourth year of volunteering as a bell ringer for Salvation Army.

“I love seeing all the smiles on everyone’s face as I danced the entire time at Sam’s Club with great music playing,” Stricker wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

