Bell ringer spreads holiday cheer with festive performance

A Mid-Michigan bell ringer is spreading holiday cheer as his festive performances are going viral.

The video posted to Facebook and YouTube shows Joseph J. Stricker of Saginaw jamming and dancing to songs like “Christmas in Hollis” and “Wobble” outside the Sam’s Club in Saginaw Township.

Stricker said this is his fourth year of volunteering as a bell ringer for Salvation Army.

“I love seeing all the smiles on everyone’s face as I danced the entire time at Sam’s Club with great music playing,” Stricker wrote on Facebook.

>>Mobile users watch his video here<<

