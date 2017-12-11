Update: Missing man with Alzheimer's has been found

Officials have located a missing Alzheimer’s patient who walked away from an adult foster care home twice in the last two months.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety said 51-year-old Mark Ureel was last seen at Premier Care Assisted Living located at 1109 16th Street in Bay City at around 8 a.m.

Shortly before 1 p.m. officials said he had been located. No other details were released.

Ureel also went missing last month from an adult foster care home.

