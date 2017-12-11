2 men hurt in icy UTV crash

Authorities say two men were hurt when they crashed an UTV on icy roads.

It happened about 6:33 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 near Galbraith Line and Jordan Road in Speaker Township.

Investigators said a 2016 John Deere UTV driven by a 65-year-old Melvin man was heading east on Galbraith Line Road when the driver tried to make a left turn onto Jordan Road.

According to police, the UTV slid on the snowy and icy roads, causing it to crash into a northeast ditch.

The passenger, a 67-year-old Melvin man, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the windshield, police said.

The driver was taken to Lapeer McLaren Hospital by ambulance. The passenger was taken to McKenzie Hospital in Sandusky by ambulance.

Their conditions are unknown.

The crash is still under investigation.

