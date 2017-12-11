Water quality analyst reaches plea deal in Flint water crisis - WNEM TV 5

Water quality analyst reaches plea deal in Flint water crisis

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A water quality analyst with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reached a plea deal with prosecutors in the Flint water crisis

Adam Rosenthal is expected to appear in court as early as Tuesday.

He’s expected to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge.

Prosecutors said Rosenthal had been warned by Flint Water Plant officials they were not ready when the switch was made.

