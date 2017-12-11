Verizon Wireless outage reported across Michigan

A widespread wireless network outage has turned Michigan into a red blob.

Verizon Wireless is reporting the service outage started at about 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.

The following counties have been impacted:

Saginaw, Oscoda, Livingston, Roscommon, Montcalm, Kent, Grand Traverse, Berrien, Calhoun, Lake, Arenac, Ingham, Chippewa, Lapeer, Kalkaska, Clinton, Newaygo, Lenawee, Otsego, Ottawa, Mackinac, Montmorency, Manistee, Missaukee, Emmet, Washtenaw, Clare, Shiawassee, Isabella, Wayne, Crawford, Luce, Gratiot, Bay, Ogemaw, Charlevoix, Benzie, Alpena, Leelanau, Oceana, Ionia, Wexford, Presque Isle, Mason, Genesee, Mecosta, Cheboygan, Antrim, Gladwin, Iosco, Osceola, Oakland, Midland, Alcona.

It's unclear how many customers are without service.

Verizon said crews are making efforts to restore service to affected customers. It’s unclear what caused the outage.

>>See the Verizon outage map here<<

Down Detector is also showing some AT&T outages, although not on the scale of Verizon.

>>See the AT&T outage map here<<

