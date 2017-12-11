Police search Detroit highway for clues in linked shootings

Authorities temporarily closed a stretch of one Detroit freeway to search for shell casings or other evidence in the apparently random shootings of four vehicles last week.

State police Lt. Michael Shaw says Monday likely would be the final day for such a search because snow is expected and snowplows will be clearing the pavement.

About two miles of westbound Interstate 94 on Detroit's east side was closed late Monday morning. Due to the weather, state police decided not to shut down a stretch of Interstate 96 where two of the shootings occurred.

Authorities have said they believe Thursday's shootings are linked. A motorist on I-94 was shot in the leg. No one was hurt in the other three vehicles that were shot.

Police say they're looking for a silver or gray sedan.

