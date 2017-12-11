Midland family sets up synchronized home light show

One local family is bringing some Christmas cheer to their neighborhood with a decorative and festive light show.

Tim Wyatt, from Midland, set up thousands of bulbs outside of his home for a holiday light show.

Those lights are synchronized to 16 different songs.

The video features Carol of the Bells performed by Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The Wyatt family has been doing this tradition for five years now.

The family is new to the neighborhood as they moved in this past May from Denver.

Wyatt said his family is excited to bring some extra Christmas cheer to their new neighborhood. Check it out by heading to 2789 N. Cedaridge Drive.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.