Public Safety investigating Bay City house fire

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of a morning house fire.

On Dec. 7 at 6:52 a.m., the Bay City Department of Public Safety personnel were dispatched to 521 Cornell for a structure fire.

Eight on-duty firefighters and 19 public safety officers were first dispatched.

When responders arrived at about 6:56 a.m., they found large clouds of smoke and flames coming from the roof.

A wooden fence behind the house also caught fire.

Public Safety personnel went into the home until the fire grew unsafe. They left the house and continued trying to knock down the fire from outside.

Due to the wind conditions and the wooden fence on fire behind the home, the house at 517 Cornell also caught fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished that fire with minor damage to the 517 Cornell home.

Safety personnel are still investigating the cause of the fire.

McLaren Bay Region EMS, Essexville Public Safety, and Bay Metro Bus assisted with the incident.

