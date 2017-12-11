35 arrested in shoplifting sting in Saginaw Twp

The Saginaw Township Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit organized an effort to stop shoplifters at local businesses, which resulted in 35 arrests.

The Shoplifting Blitz took place from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8.

The operation included the support of Saginaw County Sheriff Department, Michigan State Police, and Carrolton Township Police Department as well as loss prevention officers from nearly two dozen stores.

Within the stores, police used hand-held radios so that shoplifting information could be passed along in real time.

“The whole point of this is that nobody gets away,” said Saginaw Township Det. Sgt. Scott Malace who oversaw the operation. “Shoplifters see the coordinated effort between the stores and police and then tell other shoplifters and criminals to stay from our business districts because the risk of getting caught is heightened.”

“I am pleased with the partnership that law enforcement has without loss prevention personnel in combating this costly crime,” said Saginaw Township Chief of Police Donald Pussehl. “We will continue to focus our efforts on apprehending who choose to steal from our business.”

The Saginaw Township Police Department also plans to do more operations that target retail related crimes in the near future.

