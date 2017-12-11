Consumer Alert: ALDI recalls Choceur Dark Chocolate bar

ALDI has voluntarily recalled Chocecur Dark Chocolate Bars as a precautionary measure due to the potential of almond pieces in the product not listed on the packaging.

The product may cause an allergic reaction in customers who have a nut allergy.

ALDI has removed the affected product from its stores. The affected product has a best-by date of July 24, 2018.

The product was available in the following states: Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kentucky, West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Texas.

No illnesses related to the product has been reported.

No other ALDI products have been recalled.

Customers who have any questions about the recall, they can contact ALDI customer service at their website or at 1 (800) 325-7894.

