Michigan panel urges temporary shutdown of Mackinac pipeline

A government panel is urging the temporary shutdown of twin oil pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac until the company that operates them can finish inspections and repair coating gaps.

The Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board on Monday approved the non-binding resolution after some board members expressed opposition to a recent deal between Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc.

Other resolutions OK'd Monday call on the state to propose an amendment to close the pipelines if waves are higher than 3 feet -- not 8 feet as is spelled out in the agreement.

Line 5 carries 23 million gallons (87 million liters) daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario. Long-term options include placing the lines in an underground tunnel or shutting them down.

