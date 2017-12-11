Drivers cautious of slick road conditions as temperatures drop

Snow and ice can make for dicey conditions on the roads.

Hundreds of accidents were reported over the weekend during the season's first snowfall, but on Monday it was a different story.

"Not bad, everybody's driving sane," said Georgejean Ridley, driver. "This is the first practice run of the year for me so we'll keep our fingers crossed."

Many drivers said they found the interstates and expressways manageable.

"I haven't had any trouble today," said Lynda Schodowski, driver.

She said the only thing making her nervous is other motorists.

"I think the trucks are going too fast," Schodowski said.

However, it wasn't an easy commute for everybody.

"Lot of ice building up. I had to stop because of my windshield. We had to let it defrost. It's pretty bad," said Branden Knack, driver.

Knack said he would like to see the snow take a break.

"We're kind of waiting a little bit to see if it's going to clear up out there. It's not looking like it's gonna so nothing we can really do," Knack said.

Meanwhile, crews with the Michigan Department of Transportation said they have been working around the clock to keep the main roads clear.

"Whenever there's a snow event we have every piece of iron out on the road doing all the removal we can," said Robert Ranck, MDOT spokesperson.

He said snow removal efforts are going well, but he cautions drivers to keep their guard up.

"As the temperatures get cold like that we end up melting the snow and then that could refreeze," Ranck said.

Richard Coleman said the streets in his Saginaw neighborhood are slippery. He said he is worried about more than lack of traction in residential areas.

"The visibility, you know what I'm saying? You can't see and sometimes you get a whiteout," Coleman said.

Saginaw City Chief Foreman Simeon Martin said he is aware of the problem, but so far the weather hasn't given him the chance to address it.

"It was a light snow, but it's been a steady snow off and on. And right now we're concentrating on the schools, hospitals, state highways and your majors. And when we finally get a break in the snow we'll go through and do the intersections," Martin said.

Martin said his crews will probably start working on the intersections of local streets on Tuesday.

This is just the beginning of the winter driving season and people like Ridley said they are ready for the challenge.

"We'll get used to it," Ridley said.

