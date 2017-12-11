Classical favorites to be played during annual Christmas concert

From sleigh bells to sleigh rides, your favorite Christmas songs are coming to downtown Saginaw.

The Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra is hosting their annual Christmas concert at the Temple Theater on Tuesday.

"It's probably our largest show. We'll have anywhere from 1,500 to 1,700 be coming into the Temple Theater on Tuesday evening," said Daniel McGoo, CEO of the orchestra.

Those music lovers will hear holiday favorite songs.

Music director and conductor Fouad Fakkhouri said the first part of the concert will feature the adults playing Christmas favorites. Then the kids will come on stage.

"They are pieces from the classical repertoire, so the kids will perform with us Ravel's Bolero, Shostakovich Festive Overture and Tchaikovsky's piece from the Nutcracker," Fakkhouri said.

After working with young musicians, Fakkhouri is confident classical music has a very bright future, that it's not going away anytime soon.

"The kids end up learning tremendously from the adults and you can tell. I mean, when they sit next to them all of a sudden their posture is great. They're really working very hard and they're focused on a level that they weren't on before," Fakkhouri said.

He said the adults are happy as well.

"You look at their faces, they're happy because they're dealing with kids and I think it reminds them of their youth and when they were starting out just like those kids," Fakkhouri said.

The show starts at 8 p.m.

