2 sisters use snowmen to raise money, awareness of friend’s illness

Two sisters are giving the gift of love for the holidays and wrapping it in their best wishes to benefit a severely ill friend in need.

Using their crafting skills they’re raising awareness, support and money.

“Making snowmen is a lot easier than having cancer,” said Kelly Laux.

Kelly and Mikayla Laux know this firsthand because their friend Samantha Pansing has lymphoma.

She was diagnosed last August at just 7-years-old and she’s been in and out of the hospital ever since.

“It was devastating to see her just sitting there helpless because you didn’t really know what you could do,” Kelly said.

But the Laux sisters found just the right thing. They started making decorative snowmen to raise money for the Pansing family.

“Our grandma has three acres and so we would cut down the logs, we haul them, then cut them into disks,” Mikayla said.

Once that’s done they glue the pieces together and give them special hats and scarves.

The Laux family work on their snowmen out of their garage. They call it Snowman Village.

After putting the snowmen on Facebook they sold more than 100 out of their Saginaw home.

At $10 a pop, the Laux sisters raised $1,300 dollars for Samantha and her family.

“I will tell you as much as we’ve impacted Samantha and her family, this has really impacted our family as well,” said Carol Laux, the sisters' mother.

People from all over Michigan and even North Dakota have been sharing their stories and reaching out to help.

If you see one of these snowmen in your community, Carol said they have a special meaning.

“They are little prayer angels for Samantha and when you see one of those think of Samantha,” Carol said.

The Laux sisters said helping out a friend in need is the best way to celebrate Christmas.

“Yes the snowmen are going to last a long time, but the memories that come with them are going to last a lifetime,” Mikayla said.

The girls are taking a break from building snowmen as Christmas is approaching, but you can still help Samantha.

For more information, you can visit Samantha's GoFundMe page.

