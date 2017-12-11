Reports of accidents keeping tow companies busy

The weekend snowfall left more than just a blanket of snow on the ground.

It also left several cars in disrepair at towing companies across Mid-Michigan.

"It was more than double the normal Saturday for us," said Bill Giorgis, owner of Mike's Wrecker Service in Saginaw.

Giorgis said the increase in business came as no surprise, but the lack of severe accidents did.

"A lot of them are fender benders because people are going slower. You know it is snowy and slippery, but some of the roads are almost ice after they get a little packed down," Giorgis said.

He wants to remind drivers if you see a tow truck doing it's job, take it slow - especially in the snow.

"You know, we ask that people slow down. Especially if they see emergency warning lights and you know, move over a lane and give us some courtesy," Giorgis said.

He said no matter the damage, whether it's major or minor, you need to call your insurance agent right away.

"To get the process started. Sometimes people won't call for a couple of days and you know, each day delays the process either for them getting into a rental car or getting their vehicle repaired or getting their vehicle totaled and then paid," Giorgis said.

