New school helps with Flint water crisis recovery

With the ongoing water crisis, families continue to cope with the long-term effects of lead poisoning on childhood development.

Now a new school will be the driving force in recovering.

The new childhood education center, Educare Flint, opened on Dec. 11.

The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) took the wrappers off of its newest education tool.

“It really gives families a chance to be involved in everything that’s going on in the education of their child,” said Bryanna Chism, mother.

Educare is an early childhood learning center aimed at children from birth to 5-years-old.

Chism said her daughter is just 3-months-old, but is already getting a head start on her education.

“The facility is beyond my expectation,” Chism said. “All the details the workers put into this building is magnificent.”

The GISD teamed up with several community organizations, like the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and Flint Community Schools, to make Educare happen.

“Our community will not be defined by a water crisis,” Chism said. “We are beyond that. This is a step in the right direction for all kids here.”

Educare in Flint will serve more than 2,200 kids each school year.

Children with disabilities and cognitive delays are also encouraged to attend.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said this just shows how resilient Flint is.

“We are really showing people that Flint is on the move,” Weaver said. “We are rebounding, things are going well.”

“There was one million reasons why it couldn’t work,” said Lt. Governor Brian Calley. “But regardless, everybody took an attitude to get it done.”

Calley was joined by Congressman Dan Kildee and Senator Jim Ananich who cheered the education program along.

The school will operate year-round and is currently accepting applications.

Enrollment is free, but is based on income.

Chism said she can’t wait to see how far her daughter will go.

“Couldn’t be more thankful or blessed to be a part of such a great experience, especially for my daughter,” Chism said.

You can find more about Educare Flint, including how to enroll your child in the program, by heading their website.

