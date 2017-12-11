3 men charged in Detroit casino hotel elevator slaying - WNEM TV 5

3 men charged in Detroit casino hotel elevator slaying

DETROIT (AP) -

Three men have been charged in the shooting death of a man inside a hotel elevator in Detroit.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Monday that 28-year-old Rodney Pritchett, 30-year-old Shawn Wilson and 31-year-old Carlile Jackson have been arraigned.

Shunsaiah Glaze was shot Dec. 2 in the Greektown Casino Hotel following a fight inside one of the rooms. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Pritchett is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. His probable cause conference is Thursday, followed by a Dec. 21 preliminary examination.

Wilson and Jackson are charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Each faces probable cause conferences on Thursday, followed by Dec. 21 preliminary examinations.

