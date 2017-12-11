Police recover stolen vehicle

A stolen vehicle was recovered by local law enforcement Monday morning.

The vehicle was discovered on 5th Street and Warren Street in Pinconning about 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle was stolen from an address outside of Pinconning Sunday night or Monday morning, police said.

It was recovered by the Pinconning Police Department and the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information about the stolen vehicle you are asked to call the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

Pinconning police want to remind residents to lock their vehicles. A number of vehicles have been reported stolen in the last few years and they all had the doors unlocked with the keys left inside, police said.

"It should be noted, most people who steal cars are often not that smart. They commonly lack the intelligence to start a vehicle without the keys," the department said on its Facebook page.

