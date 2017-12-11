Homeless shelters full with people seeking warmth

Old man winter made his first appearance this weekend bringing the season's first accumulating snow.

Frigid temperatures are here to stay, but not everyone in Mid-Michigan has a warm place to find shelter.

"If the mission wasn't here, think about what would happen to that 175 people," said Dan Streeter, with the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan.

There are 175 people in need staying at Saginaw's Rescue Mission. The Rescue Mission and the Shelter of Flint are booked up.

"This is when folks that are in housing, but might have their utilities shut off. That's when it becomes emergent for them. So those are the types of folks we're hearing from right now," said Liz Ruediger, with the Shelter of Flint.

Both shelters are stocked up. They have everything from diapers to a whole bunch of extra blankets. However, they could always use more to give people out on the streets.

"There are folks where even when it's this cold outside they're making the choice not to come to the shelter. And there's a variety of reasons for that, but we want to get them hats, gloves, mittens," Ruediger said.

Even though both shelters are booked up, they are not going to turn people away. They will do whatever they can to help.

"We will work with them through one of our programs to get them assistance. If that means putting them in a hotel for a few days until we can get them into the shelter," Ruediger said.

