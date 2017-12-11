Remembrance ceremony held for families grieving lost children

For those who have lost a child, the holiday season can be an overwhelming time of anxiety and sadness.

An annual remembrance ceremony brought bereaved families together Monday night.

McLaren - Bay Region and the Precious Reflections Support Group held their annual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Holiday Remembrance ceremony.

"A small moment during the holidays to celebrate a life means so much to these families," said Lori Skrzysinski, patient care service manager at McLaren - Bay Region.

She said it is helpful for patients to talk to someone when they are grieving their baby, especially during the holidays.

"They're not alone. There are services like this that they can come together with other families that have been through similar situations," Skrzysinski said.

Families wrote the name of their babies on ornaments before the ceremony.

During the ceremony, parents put up the ornaments on the Christmas tree and once everything was done they took them home.

"Holidays are so hard for these families that are grieving," said Patti Krenz, coordinator at Precious Reflections.

Krenz said she has become very close with the families in the support group.

"We contact them. They were a phone call away. We do monthly meetings," Krenz said.

The ceremony was open to all family members ranging from grandmothers to cousins.

Skrzysinski said all parents are welcome to attend the support groups' meetings or events.

"If they delivered somewhere else or had a loss in a different county, they do have a place to come," Skrzysinski said.

Krenz offered some advice for families who may be grieving a lost child.

"You may not be able to go to the big family gathering because it is too difficult to do the same thing. Just make it your own," Krenz said.

