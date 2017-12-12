Report: Michigan facing alarming hepatitis A outbreak

Health experts are warning that the southeast part of the state is seeing a serious outbreak of hepatitis A cases.

A recent analysis found Michigan has led the country in hepatitis cases per capita this year with more than 500 reported so far.

Twenty deaths have been linked to the outbreak since august of 2016.

While the majority of cases are down state, some have been reported in Mid-Michigan, including seven cases in Genesee County, five cases in Isabella and Sanilac counties and four cases in Lapeer County.

Hepatitis A can be prevented with a safe and effective vaccine.

