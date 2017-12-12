Funeral home offers mourners alcohol at services

An Indiana funeral home is offering alcohol to mourners at services.

Cindy Kern just lost the person who taught her how to live.

"Dad was always a candidate for a good time. Always, always looking to have a lot of fun,” Kern said.

Finding the perfect way to honor her dad time on Earth has felt like a tall task, but Kern thinks she's found the perfect way at Scott Funeral Home in Jeffersonville.

"This is where we're going to have his celebration of life,” Kern said.

When she uses the word "celebration," she means it.

"We like to have a good beer. That's not a bad thing,” Kern said.

It just so happens, Aaron Scott's funeral home just got its liquor license.

"You know, we don't have an open bar during the funeral. We don't do that, but it's going to be during the visitation at night or before the service,” Scott said.

Serving beer, wine, and liquor in a funeral setting is part of a growing trend across the country, making a day centered around death more lively.

"You've always heard people say, don't cry for me. Don't come in and do a somber funeral, celebrate my life, or throw a party for me, and so this is kind of our way to do it,” Scott said.

At the same time, there are families who have that cousin or uncle who might imbibe a little too hard.

Scott said his employees will constantly be watching for just that.

"The nice thing is that we can control what we do to, with our own staff doing it, rather than bringing in someone else,” Scott said.

To keep the vibe celebratory and not anything else.

Scott said he got the idea from a funeral home in Indianapolis that also doubles as a wedding venue.

