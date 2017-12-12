Remains of World War II veteran returned home to Michigan

A World War II Navy airman missing in action for more than seven decades has finally been laid to rest.

Albert “Bud” Rybarczyk was aboard a plane near the Philippines in September 1944 when his plane went down.

Rybarczyk's remains arrived at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Michigan on Monday. His coffin draped in a 48-star flag - the flag he was serving under during World War II.

Rybarczyk's remains were discovered in 2014 by members of “Project Recover.” The organization uses autonomous robots to search through the waters for those missing in action.

They identified Rybarczyk's remains just this summer.

His family members said they couldn't believe it at first.

"It was unreal. It was - we at first didn't know if it was real and so we called to check because it just - after that long, you just don't think you're ever going to hear something like that,” said Cindy Gray, Rybarczyk's niece.

Seventy-three years later, Rybarczyk's family finally got to pay their respects and he was laid to rest.

