Quiet day for most, Winter Storm Watch near shoreline in Huron County

After a little bit of snow to start the week, we're left with plenty of slick areas on the roads this morning. As you get ready to head out for Tuesday, it's wise to prepare for a few extra minutes and also plenty of cold and wind today.

Beyond the wind and cold, it should be a fairly quiet day for most, but we do have one part of the viewing area that will have an interesting day, and that would be eastern sections of Huron County near the shoreline. It's important to read the forecast today as much of the county will not be affected.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Watch: in effect for Huron County from 4 PM Tuesday until 7 AM Wednesday.

Wind Advisory: in effect for Huron County until 4 PM Tuesday.

For more detailed information on watches, warnings, and advisories, head to our Weather Alerts page!

Today & Tonight

We're seeing much of the snow coming to an end around Mid-Michigan this morning, and while the snow wasn't much, it didn't have trouble coating the roads in many areas and we're dealing with plenty of slick spots for the Tuesday morning commute.

Temperatures have fallen into the teens and low 20s, and these temperatures are already at their peak for the day. We'll see steady to falling temperatures through our Tuesday, with readings in the teens much of the day.

In addition to the already cold temperatures, we have plenty of wind for today as well. Those gusty conditions will be blowing in from the northwesterly direction, sustained around 15-25 miles per hour, with gusts of 30+ miles per hour. This will make temps feel more like the single numbers to below zero.

In Huron County, where we have a wind advisory, gusts will be around 40-50 miles per hour. Gusts this high may lead to sporadic power outages, along with downed trees and limbs.

Huron County also has a Winter Storm Watch in effect for lake-effect snow showers later on tonight. While the watch may technically be in place for the whole county, this is generally in place for a small sliver of the county, mainly north eastern and eastern shoreline areas.

This includes places like Harbor Beach, Grindstone City, and Port Hope. If lake-effect bands materialize, 2-4" of snow will be possible, and if things play out just right, some localized totals around 6" may be possible. We'll keep an eye on this through the day and continue to update you.

It's important to know, most of the county will NOT see much if any accumulation. It's also important to know that any wiggling in the wind direction may keep this band offshore. We'll watch this closely.

Below, we have attached a photo of our hour-by-hour forecast model, which shows just how small of a sliver of the county will be affected by this possibility (image not visible on mobile app).

Outside of Huron County, just expect a few hit and miss flurries and snow showers today, with not much accumulation. A small chance will continue into the overnight, but much of today and tonight will be on the dry side. Lows will fall into the single numbers, with wind chills hovering near zero or falling below.

