11-year-old Michigan girl held at gunpoint, cuffed by police

A Michigan mother has questions for her city's police department after they handcuffed and arrested her 11-year-old daughter.

Honestie Hodges: "I'm afraid to open or go near my back door." Reporter Heather Walker: "Why is that?" Honestie Hodges: "Because of what happened." Reporter Heather Walker: "How did it make you feel?" Honestie Hodges: "It made me feel scared and it made me feel like I did something wrong."

Honestie is an 11-year-old student at Stocking Elementary. Her mom said she stays out of trouble. She was heading out the back door of her home on Turner near Richmond when she was greeted by Grand Rapids Police.

“They had police cars over on this street, they had police cars all along the ally,” said Whitney Hodges, Honestie’s mother.

Honestie and her mom said officers told her to walk backwards with her hands up, then put her in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car.

"The whole time they are telling her to come down, I'm telling them ‘She's 11-years-old. That's my daughter. Don't cuff her,’" Whitney Hodges said.

It didn't stop them.

Grand Rapids Police Department admits they put her in handcuffs.

"When my mom was walking past I was putting my hands through the little bars, banging on the windows screaming ‘Please don't let them take me,’” Honestie said.

GRPD was at the home looking for the girl’s aunt, Carrie Manning, who was wanted for allegedly stabbing her little sister.

The family said the problem is that Manning is a 40-year-old white woman, and Honestie is a little black girl.

"I wanted to be a detective, no a police officer, but now I don't want anything to do with those kind of things,” Honestie said.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said an internal investigation sparked by concern from the family was started the day after the incident.

