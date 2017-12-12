Police: 1 dead in explosion at marijuana grow operation

Authorities say one person is dead after a pressurized tank apparently exploded at a commercial building on Detroit's east side.

Detroit police Capt. Mark Thornton says two people were at the building Monday night when one of them left to move a vehicle and heard the explosion. Thornton says the explosion killed a person inside the building.

WDIV-TV reports the building was being used for legal growing of marijuana. The Detroit News reports that the explosion left a hole where the tank sat.

The identity of the person who died wasn't immediately released. The cause of the blast is under investigation.

