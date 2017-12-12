Semi catches fire on US-10 in Midland County

Weather officials are cautioning motorists to drive carefully with heavy snow fall in parts of Michigan.

A semi truck fire caused traffic backup in Midland County. It happened about 7:30 a.m. on US-10 in Sanford.

The Midland County Central Dispatch said police will have the eastbound on ramp from M-30 (Meridian Road) to US-10 intermittently opened and closed for the next few hours.

The westbound off ramp has reopened.

Linda Zimmerman sent a photo to TV5 showing tall flames coming from the highway. She said she heard and felt two explosions.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings on Monday for over two dozen counties.

Anticipated snowfall ranges from up to five inches in southern Michigan to more than a foot of snow expected further north along Lake Michigan.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / The Associated Press. All rights reserved.