High wind warning issued for Mackinac Bridge

Officials are warning drivers to take their time if crossing the Mackinac Bridge.

A High Wind Warning was issued Tuesday morning by the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

The warning means all drivers are asked to reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 mph, turn on their four-way flashers, and use the outside lane.

Vehicles vulnerable to high winds include pick-up trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers and others.

