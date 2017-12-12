High wind warning issued for Mackinac Bridge

A Michigan mother has questions for her city's police department after they handcuffed and arrested her 11-year-old daughter.More >
A Michigan mother has questions for her city's police department after they handcuffed and arrested her 11-year-old daughter.More >
A widespread wireless network outage has turned Michigan into a red blob.More >
A widespread wireless network outage has turned Michigan into a red blob.More >
The Saginaw Township Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit organized an effort to stop shoplifters at local businesses, which resulted in 35 arrests.More >
The Saginaw Township Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit organized an effort to stop shoplifters at local businesses, which resulted in 35 arrests.More >
Weather officials are cautioning motorists to drive carefully with heavy snow fall in parts of Michigan.More >
Weather officials are cautioning motorists to drive carefully with heavy snow fall in parts of Michigan.More >
Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.More >
Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.More >
Authorities say slushy road conditions may have contributed to a deadly crash in Midland County.More >
Authorities say slushy road conditions may have contributed to a deadly crash in Midland County.More >
One local family is bringing some Christmas cheer to their neighborhood with a decorative and festive light show.More >
One local family is bringing some Christmas cheer to their neighborhood with a decorative and festive light show.More >
A woman making a long-planned trip with her parents and young son says Spirit Airlines kicked the family off the plane when she didn't immediately stop breast-feeding the 2-year-old, who was restless after a long delay.More >
A woman making a long-planned trip with her parents and young son says Spirit Airlines kicked the family off the plane when she didn't immediately stop breast-feeding the 2-year-old, who was restless after a long delay.More >
The spirit of the holiday season hit an Arizona patron of the Scottsdale 5 & Diner in a big way over the weekend.More >
The spirit of the holiday season hit an Arizona patron of the Scottsdale 5 & Diner in a big way over the weekend.More >
An Indiana funeral home is offering alcohol to mourners at services.More >
An Indiana funeral home is offering alcohol to mourners at services.More >