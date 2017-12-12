Crash on slushy road claims life of Midland woman

Authorities say slushy road conditions may have contributed to a deadly crash in Midland County.

It happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 on South Eight Mile Road just north of West Prairie Road in Lee Township.

Investigators said 25-year-old Kristen Laughton from Midland was driving her black 1999 Toyota Camry northbound when she lost control of her vehicle on the slushy roads.

The Camry crossed the centerline and into the path of a white 2003 Chevy Avalanche driven by 29-year-old Tabatha Burch from Midland.

Laughton was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Burch had a minor injury and was treated at the scene. Her three passengers were not hurt in the crash, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

