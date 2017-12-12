Millington man charged in abuse of 7-month-old

Authorities say a Mid-Michigan man is responsible for abusing an infant.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said Johnathan Show, 29, from Millington has been charged with second degree child abuse, third degree child abuse, fourth degree child abuse and possession of marijuana.

Investigators said they received a complaint involving a seven-moth-old child with a broken leg. After their investigation, detectives arrested Show. He is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, police said.

A bond was set at $80,000 cash/surety.

