Frankenmuth named one of the ‘Most Christmassy’ towns in U.S.

A Mid-Michigan town is getting national recognition for its holiday spirit.

A new report from Travel Market names Frankenmuth as one of “The Ten ‘Most Christmassy’ Towns in the U.S.”

>>See the full report here<<

The report calls Michigan’s Little Bavaria a “literal step back in time” and points to the world’s largest Christmas store – Bronner’s – as a place that embodies the holiday spirit.

“Even the most die hard lover of the spirit of Christmas will be overwhelmed by the enormity of it all; calling it a store seems almost oxymoronic,” according to the report.

Santa Claus, Indiana, Las Vegas, Nevada and New York, New York also made the list for holiday greatness.

