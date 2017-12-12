Have you prepared your winter car kit?

It’s that time of year again, temperatures are cold, snow is accumulating – it’s safe to say winter weather is here.

Everyone should carry a winter preparedness kit in the vehicle in case of an emergency. It just could save your life and the lives of your passengers.

Here is what you'll need in your winter kit, from Ready.gov, and make sure you keep it in an accessible location. Your vehicles trunk may not be the best in case your trunk gets jammed or frozen shut.

Below is what you will need in your winter preparedness kit for your car:

Windshield scrapper/small broom

Flashlight with extra batteries

Battery powered radio --- Weather Radio

Water and snack food

Extra hats, scarfs, coats, gloves, rain poncho

Blankets, sleeping bags and towels

Sand, cat litter, salt, road salt

First-Aid kit, including any necessary medications

Hand Warmers

Tow chain and/or rope

Emergency flares, light sticks and/or reflectors

Cell phone adapter

Whistle or flag

A shovel

Also, tips for your car:

Make sure you keep gas in your car. Recommended half-full (at least) in your gas tank.

Stay in your vehicle! If pulled over on the side of the road, stay in your vehicle. Walking around during night or day can be dangerous, especially during a weather event.

Make sure your vehicles exhaust pipe is clear. Sometimes snow can clog the exhaust system.

It may be cold, but only run your vehicle for 10 minutes at time.

Do not overexert yourself. You may be shoveling your way out, but that takes a lot of effort. Don’t tire yourself out--- you could risk heart attack or injury.

At night keep your dome light on. Rescue vehicles may be able to see a small glare.

For this winter season, stay safe by driving slower. Give yourself extra time and avoid traveling if you don’t need to during significant weather events. Also, be alert for any weather impacts in your area by staying with us here at WNEM TV5.

