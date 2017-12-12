Have you prepared your winter car kit?

It’s that time of year again, temperatures are cold, snow is accumulating – it’s safe to say winter weather is here.
Everyone should carry a winter preparedness kit in the vehicle in case of an emergency. It just could save your life and the lives of your passengers.
Here is what you'll need in your winter kit, from Ready.gov, and make sure you keep it in an accessible location. Your vehicles trunk may not be the best in case your trunk gets jammed or frozen shut.
Below is what you will need in your winter preparedness kit for your car:
Also, tips for your car:
For this winter season, stay safe by driving slower. Give yourself extra time and avoid traveling if you don’t need to during significant weather events. Also, be alert for any weather impacts in your area by staying with us here at WNEM TV5.
You can always check your forecast here!
