Police: Man shot, wounded by officer in western Michigan

WYOMING, MI (AP) -

Authorities say a man was shot and wounded by a police officer responding to a report of a domestic dispute in western Michigan.

Police in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming say that officers went early Tuesday to Ramblewood Apartments following a report of someone trying to get into a unit but didn't finding anything. Officers returned about an hour later because of a reported argument inside an apartment.

Police say the officers made contact with a man, who had a weapon, and one of the officers fired at him. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said weren't believed to be life-threatening. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police evacuated residents in adjoining apartments, but no other injuries were reported.

