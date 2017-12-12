Wrong-way driver hits vehicle, 2 killed in Wayne County - WNEM TV 5

Wrong-way driver hits vehicle, 2 killed in Wayne County

DETROIT (AP) -

Michigan State Police say two people were killed when a motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 275 in Wayne County collided with another vehicle.

Lt. Mike Shaw says the two-vehicle crash occurred about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday in Canton Township when the wrong-way driver was headed southbound on the northbound lanes of I-275.

The driver and the passenger of the vehicle struck by the vehicle traveling the wrong way were both killed.

The victims were a man and a woman. Authorities have not released their names.

The Detroit News reports that the motorist who was driving the wrong way is a 59-year-old man from Wolverine Lake. Police say an open container of alcohol was allegedly found in his vehicle.

Part of the highway remained closed as police were investigating.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

