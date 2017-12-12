Crews respond to barn fire in Bay County - WNEM TV 5

Crews respond to barn fire in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A barn fire caused Amelith Road in Bay County's Frankenlust Township to close Tuesday afternoon.

The road was closed between Fraser and Mackinaw for a couple hours.

Several crews responded to the fire to assist.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

