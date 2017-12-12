State's minimum wage to increase in 2018

Michigan's minimum wage workers will soon get a raise.

The state's fourth and final increase in about three and a quarter years takes affect Jan. 1. The minimum wage will be raised to $9.25.

That is up $1.10 from September 2014 when the increases started.

"Based on the last increase it should be about time," said John Beilfuss, owner of Lula's Louisiana Cookhouse and Lily Pearl's Lounge.

He said he has no issue with the state's minimum wage increasing.

The increase is a 35 cent raise from the current minimum wage. It's a costs Beilfuss is willing to pay for his employees.

"Good people. These kids work hard every day. They've got to be able to support families and I appreciate the work that they do and we try to pay them as best we can what they deserve," Beilfuss said.

Another business said the increase will have an impact on their bottom line.

"We're going to have to increase our burgers. It might not be a lot. It might be 25, 35 cents. But we're going to have to fill that increase in cost somewhere," said Todd Sydow, with Jumbo's Burgers and Brew.

Sydow said he absorbed the cost when the state's minimum wage went up last year, but he can't do that this time around.

"Hopefully everybody understands because this is statewide. We're all affected by it as consumers, as business owners. We're all affected by it," Sydow said.

Sydow said no matter what he will make things work for his employees.

The same goes for Beilfuss, who thinks his staff deserves every penny they get.

"We wouldn't have a business if it wasn't for the 40 young kids that work in here busting their butts every day to make this happen. And 35 cents an hour pay raise is certainly due," Beilfuss said.

