Weaver: 6,200 lead pipes replaced in Flint

The city of Flint has replaced more than 6,000 lead service lines since the start of the Flint water crisis.

"We have made significant progress toward our goal to bring our city, not just back to where it used to be before the crisis, but to an even better position," Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said.

On Tuesday she announced 6,200 lead service lines have been replaced in the city thanks to the Fast Start program.

Weaver said while the contractors initially got off to a slow start they have now exceeded their goals.

"You stay committed and yes we've had challenges, but you didn't get discouraged. You didn't quit. You didn't walk away. You walked through them," Weaver said.

Retired General Michael McDaniel has been the driving force behind the program since its inception in 2016.

"As a result of that I feel deeply gratified to be a part of that," McDaniel said.

He said even though the Flint water is now testing well below the federal action level for lead, he reminds residents the water system is under construction.

"I've asked residents whenever we change the pipes, still flush for 15 minutes at least because we'll rid out particular lead that might still be in there. It's not loose from somewhere," McDaniel said.

With the success of the program, McDaniel said he is now passing the torch. He said AECOM, an international engineering company, will now oversee pipe replacement.

While McDaniel is stepping down, he said the progress will continue in Flint.

"I know that this will continue. I feel like we've got the program in place for another two years and then it will be totally done," he said.

