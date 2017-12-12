Police: Woman dies after being struck by vehicle outside shoppin - WNEM TV 5

Police: Woman dies after being struck by vehicle outside shopping center

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle outside a shopping center on Monday.

It happened outside the T.J. Maxx store off of Linden Road in Flint Township, Flint Township police said.

It is unclear if the driver has been arrested or if the incident was a hit-and-run.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

