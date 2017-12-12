Tips for driving in whiteout conditions

Gusty winds and fresh snow on the ground creates the perfect recipe for blowing snow and potential whiteout conditions if that recipe is just right.

There are things you can do to make sure you come out of a whiteout unscathed.

"It's horrible. You can't see in front of your face," said Chip Creel, driver.

He said he was driving on I-75 from Flint to the Upper Peninsula when he fell victim to a winter whiteout.

"You almost lose your direction because you're not sure where everybody else is. That and if it's not for the lights, you wouldn't know which way to go. It gets bad on those highways," Creel said.

Creel has advice to save you if your visibility is next to zero.

"I just try to stay on the road, try to stay close to the road barriers without hitting anything. Be careful and you'll make it," Creel said.

Michigan State Police Sgt. Rick Jones said the things you do can save lives if snowy conditions deteriorate quickly.

"What we recommend depending on how bad it is out there, to not tailgate. Make sure your windows are always clear. That's part of the problem, many other cars crash into other cars," Jones said.

He said don't be afraid to pull over in a blizzard and wait until you can see again. He said use your low beams and if necessary, turn on your hazard lights for added protection.

Jones said there are consequences for people driving recklessly in whiteout conditions.

"They can get driving too fast for conditions tickets. Can even get reckless driving, careless driving depending on the incident," Jones said.

Creel said he now expects the unexpected.

"It's Michigan. You got to be prepared," Creel said.

