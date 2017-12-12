Biting cold sets the stage for more snow

Our weather may have taken its first long-term cold turn about a week ago, but Old Man Winter really delivered a frigid punch on Tuesday with our coldest temperatures of the season so far. We're in for another pummeling on Wednesday too, this time in the form of a widespread, heavier snowfall.

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect through Wednesday evening for the following counties: GENESEE, LAPEER, MIDLAND, SAGINAW, SHIAWASSEE.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM Wednesday for the following counties: CLARE, GRATIOT, ISABELLA.

Overnight

The harsh cold with remain the primary focus tonight. Temperatures will continue to slowly decline into the low teens and single-digits, even seeing a slight easing of the winds. Don't get too excited though, as there will still be enough of a breeze to make it feel closer to, if not below zero at times.

On a more positive note, the slackening winds will allow some additional clearing to take shape. We'll settle in under partly cloudy skies, with only a very slight chance for a stray flurry.

Wednesday

We've seen clipper system after clipper system over the past week, and our next one will come racing in for the middle of the work week. Ahead of it, some of us may sneak in some very early sun, but clouds will spread right back in during the morning commute. Even so, the drive to work or school will remain snow-free. It's the ride home that is shaping up to be a difficult one.

Steady snow will begin to spread in from the west just before midday, with areas from Owosso to US-127 seeing the flakes fly by noon. From there, the snow will set up across most of Mid-Michigan through the afternoon and evening, coming down heavily at times. Expect roads to quickly become snow-covered, along with poor visibility under half a mile at times.

Snow will begin to taper off after 8:00 PM as the clipper cuts east across southern Michigan, and begins to depart. We'll see it shut down completely after midnight, giving way to some scattered clearing and lows around 10 degrees.

Snowfall totals will range from 3"-5" around the Tri-Cities, parts of the Thumb, and near Gladwin and Clare. Lighter totals of 1"-3" are expected for the northern Thumb, and immediate north side of Saginaw Bay. Folks in the greater Flint area, western I-69, Alma, and Mt. Pleasant will see the snow pile up to 5"-8" by storm's end. See the included map for the full snowfall forecast!

Thursday & Beyond

In a stunning turn of events, we're in line for a snow-free day on Thursday. Fair, considering what we're in for on Wednesday. A small pocket of high pressure will swing in with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will remain cold was we dig out, still only managing the low 20s.

Scattered snow showers come back to wrap up the work week with us on Friday, thanks to (you guessed it) yet another clipper system darting across the Great Lakes. Highs will bump slightly higher into the upper 20s.

Snow showers will remain a daily fixture through the weekend and into next week. Keep an eye on the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

