Woman seeks help replacing furnace

Ruth Rodgers reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad in June because she was worried about her furnace.

Months later she is still without heat.

"I bundle up. I bundle up in my home because that's all I can do," she said.

This is her second winter in a row without heat.

"My furnace broke," Rodgers said. "You just don't appreciate it until you don't have it anymore. And when it's gone, it's gone."

Rodgers first reached out to TV5 in June for help replacing her furnace. Since then she has had no luck with help. She is terrified as the temperatures plunge way below freezing.

"It's been hard, really hard to try to stay warm," Rodgers said.

She said she would fix it if she could.

"Welfare won't help me with the furnace because I'm behind on my taxes, my property taxes. I'm trying to get those paid, but it's hard to come up with money," Rodgers said.

Her temporary solution of space heaters is adding to the overall problem because she said they come with a hefty bill - one she can't afford.

"I had a $1,300 Consumers bill in the spring and now my bill is $400 a month," Rodgers said.

This year she is hoping for a Christmas miracle. To her, that means a new furnace.

"If someone could help me somehow, someway. I would really appreciate it," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help.

