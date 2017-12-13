Dash cam shows suspects allegedly attack deputy

A battle was caught on camera in Michigan involving a Macomb County Sheriff's deputy.

Some people have called it police brutality, but Tuesday, the sheriff said it was self-defense and investigators said they have the body cam footage to prove it.

The deputy pulled over a Chevy Cobalt in what police said is an area known for drugs. The deputy said he immediately smelled marijuana.

Police said that’s when 22-year-old Jonathan Hadley got out of the car and began walking away.

The deputy ordered him to stop several times, but Hadley did not. When the deputy caught him, Hadley began fighting and resisting.

Then the driver, 19-year-old Yahaira Elisea-Moreno, ran up and began attacking the deputy. Then, 20-year-old Jordan Herrod came from outside of a house, shoved the deputy into a shrub, then got on top of him and began beating him.

More deputies arrived and they got control of the situation by arresting those involved.

Some argue the deputy did not have probable cause, but the sheriff said there is, because of the marijuana ordinances in Mt. Clemens.

He also said if they would have just cooperated none of this would have happened.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE USED >>Mobile users click here<<

