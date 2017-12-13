Heavy, fast falling snow turns I-94 into slip and slide

Heavy, fast falling snow turned some Michigan highways into slip and slides.

"Very slippery conditions lake effect snow is coming in and out creating dangerous white out conditions,” Michigan State Police Sgt. Joel Niedzwiecki said.

Behind the wheel of a yellow semi, the driver said he saw the red lights in front of him, hit the brakes, but slid right into the back of truck's trailer.

"And once one goes off and people start hitting the brakes we have several accidents,” Niedzwiecki said. "That's usually how it happens it's one person or people are slowing down and looking at the accident rather than what's in front of them."

Like falling dominoes, drivers continued to slam into the vehicles ahead - nearly doubling the size of the pileup.

“We try to spread out within the back up of traffic to make sure there aren't any more accidents or people stuck back there in the ditch,” Niedzwiecki said.

When it snows like this the Michigan State Police hometown security team is on weather watch.

Fourteen patrol officers spread out around Southwest Michigan keep an eye on road conditions and looking at what areas are dangerous when.

