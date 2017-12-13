Clipper system to pack punch across Mid-Michigan

Another clipper system is on the way in Mid-Michigan today, but unlike the last few, this one will be packing a bit more of a punch and with plenty of snowfall accumulation expected by the end of the night, we have our first Winter Storm Warnings of the year.

Be sure to check back in as the day goes on for any forecast adjustments or updates. We'll be updating this article through the duration of your Wednesday. For all the snow lovers, enjoy the snow, and be sure to take it easy out there on the roads!

Today's Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warning: in effect for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee from 10 AM Wednesday until 12 AM Thursday.

Winter Storm Warning: in effect for the counties of Gratiot and Isabella from 7 AM Wednesday until 11 PM Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Bay County from 10 AM Wednesday until 12 AM Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola from 12 PM Wednesday until 5 AM Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Clare County from 7 AM Wednesday until 11 PM Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Gladwin County from 7 AM Wednesday until 7 PM Wednesday.

For more detailed information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page!

Today & Tonight

Things will start fairly quiet for our Wednesday, with a dry morning commute for most, if not all. We have some light snow showing up on radar this morning, but some of that may not be reaching the ground in places. If it is, it's going to be very light this morning and result in little impact.

Really the only thing you'll need to prepare for on the commute today will be cold temperatures in the teens and grabbing anything you'll need on the afternoon and evening drives, such as your snow brush or any other necessities that may not be in your car already.

Temperatures are largely in the teens this morning, with a few places in the single numbers, and should only jump into the teens and low 20s for afternoon highs. Wind chills won't be quite as cold as yesterday, but still prepare for some single number and low teens readings for much of the day.

Snow begins to win out as the morning goes on, spreading west to east, becoming heaviest into the afternoon and evening. Unfortunately, timing of the heaviest snow could not be worse as we'll see that during the afternoon and evening drives. Prepare for a challenging drive home tonight, especially in the warning area.

Once snow becomes widespread, it will persist for much of the night, eventually ending during the overnight period. Accumulations by the end of the event are expected to fall in the 5-8" range for folks in the warning area, around 3-6" for many in the advisory zones, and around 1-3" in our northern counties not under any advisory at all.

We'll add the possibility for some locally higher amounts in the northernThumb tonight (2-5"+) as we may see snow get some help from Lake Huron later on tonight.

We'll also keep a close eye on places like Bay City & Saginaw who are close to the transition zone to the highest snow amounts, so if new data comes in, we may adjust the ranges slightly. Right now, Bay City will be in the 4-6" zone, and Saginaw is in the 5-8" range in the warning area.

We have a more specific snowfall outlook map attached to the bottom of the story, so you can get a better idea of the range. This map will not be visible on our mobile app.

Eventually, snow will end by the Thursday morning commute, and we'll get a dry day following the big event today. Lows will fall into the single numbers and low teens tonight, and wind chills will go back to values near zero and below.

