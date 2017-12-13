Snow begins to loosen its grip

Snow eases up tonight, but don't let your guard down on the roads just yet.

Current Alerts

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect.

For more detailed information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page!

Overnight

Snow will continue to phase out overnight, even coming along with quite a bit of clearing. As our powerful clipper system departs to our east, winds will begin to increase and shift into the north-northeast. The shifting winds will keep a few lake effect snow showers going in parts of the Thumb though, possibly putting down an additional 1"-2" of accumulation in a few spots. Overnight lows will settle around 10 degrees, but the increasing 10-20 mph winds will again make it feel below zero.

>> First Warn 5 Interactive Radar <<

Thursday

After today, I'd say we've earned a break. Fortunately, Mother Nature and Old Man Winter look like they'll be giving us just that on Thursday. With a small pocket of high pressure settling in behind our departing storm, we'll be treated to a needed dose of sunshine!

Expect partly cloudy skies, but cold conditions even with the added sun. High will reach around 20 degrees, with wind chills hovering in the teens and single-digits. At least we'll get a break from the snow as we dig out!

More snow is ahead as we look beyond Thursday. Find out when we'll see it return in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.